Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.75. The stock has a market cap of $303.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.