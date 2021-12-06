Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 465 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.2% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

NYSE MDT opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.