Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after buying an additional 870,948 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.