Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after buying an additional 870,948 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.