John H. Tucker Purchases 10,000 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO John H. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SCPH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. 46,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.32.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.