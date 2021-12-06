John H. Tucker Purchases 10,000 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO John H. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCPH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. 46,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.32.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 591,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

