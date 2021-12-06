Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $994.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

