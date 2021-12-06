JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €180.00 ($204.55) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €159.18 ($180.89).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU stock opened at €159.88 ($181.68) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.