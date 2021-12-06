JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Target Price to GBX 570

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 571.29 ($7.46).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 430.60 ($5.63) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 461.37. The company has a market capitalization of £13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

