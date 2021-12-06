Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4,029.50

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,029.50 ($53.41) and last traded at GBX 4,146.50 ($54.96), with a volume of 253169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,360.50 ($57.80).

JET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 8,695 ($115.26) to GBX 8,632 ($114.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($114.00) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($118.37) to GBX 8,910 ($118.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($129.90) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,126.55 ($120.98).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,386.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,091.67. The company has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

