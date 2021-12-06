Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 24,877 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 4.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 544,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 304,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 107,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,949,004. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

