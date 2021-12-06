Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 578 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

BSJO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,579. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97.

