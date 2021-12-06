Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.52. 22,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,039. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

