Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $118,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 36.75.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down 6.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 40.80. 808,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,204,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 36.34. Lucid Group Inc has a 12 month low of 9.83 and a 12 month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

