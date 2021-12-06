Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $118,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 36.75.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
