Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 25.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,640. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

