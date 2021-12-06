Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

SBUX traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 107,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,925. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

