Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,534 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.88% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $201.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $172.09 and a 52 week high of $219.31.

