Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 664 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $524.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.51 and its 200-day moving average is $462.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $363.61 and a one year high of $548.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

