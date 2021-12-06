Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $223.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average of $200.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

