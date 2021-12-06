Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 90,297 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 487.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 494.4% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.87 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.