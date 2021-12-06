Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

ANTM stock opened at $395.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.91. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

