Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 466 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $5,541,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

VTWG opened at $206.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $193.37 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

