Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.55 on Monday, hitting $533.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

