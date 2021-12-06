Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. 565,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,588,388. The stock has a market cap of $298.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

