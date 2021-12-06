Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 24,659 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 954,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,797. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.