Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

