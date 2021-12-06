Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.27. 941,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,884,768. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.66 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60.

