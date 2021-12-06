Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 852 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,407,000.

IEF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,451. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

