KeyCorp Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $103.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

