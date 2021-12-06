Keysight Technologies (KEYS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2021 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

11/24/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

11/18/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $199.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $201.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Keysight Technologies Inc alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,859,238. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.