Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

