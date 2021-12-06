Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.