Kinloch Capital LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,887,000.

FPE stock remained flat at $$20.22 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

