Klaytn Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $69.18 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.19 or 0.08312592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,379.90 or 1.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.54 or 0.01147779 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,739,129,718 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,146,623 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

