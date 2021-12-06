Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25. 9,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,618,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

