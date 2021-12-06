Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,685 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,896,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 175,118 shares of company stock worth $16,592,469 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,261,168. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

