Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.