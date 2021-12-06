Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PetroChina by 46.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PetroChina by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

PTR opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

