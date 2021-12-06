Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Amundi purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

