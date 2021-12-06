Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $40,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

HOG stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

