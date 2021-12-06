Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMO opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

