Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,945 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

