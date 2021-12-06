Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $118.42 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

