Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $156.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.