Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

