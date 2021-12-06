Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,439,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 228,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

