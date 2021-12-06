Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,636,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 299.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG opened at $75.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

