Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

