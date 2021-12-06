Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 281,474 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $428,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,223. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $27.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -214.23 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

