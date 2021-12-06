Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after buying an additional 325,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLK stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

