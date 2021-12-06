Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €117.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.25 ($111.65).

Shares of KRN opened at €94.00 ($106.82) on Thursday. Krones has a twelve month low of €59.05 ($67.10) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -283.13.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

