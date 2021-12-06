Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $26.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $12.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.82 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KYMR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

KYMR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 338,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,326. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,358,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,188,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,679,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,307,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

